CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Explains India’s ‘National Security Architecture’ Using Ops Sindoor

Published : Nov 16 2025, 01:00 PM IST
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan decoded India’s national security architecture through three concentric circles—mission security, mission defence and military preparedness at the core. Citing Ops Sindoor, he highlighted future-war readiness, strategic culture and the role of diplomacy, economy and technology in securing the nation. He stressed understanding threats and preparing accordingly.

