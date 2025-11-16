CDS Gen Anil Chauhan Explains India’s ‘National Security Architecture’ Using Ops Sindoor
CDS Gen Anil Chauhan decoded India’s national security architecture through three concentric circles—mission security, mission defence and military preparedness at the core. Citing Ops Sindoor, he highlighted future-war readiness, strategic culture and the role of diplomacy, economy and technology in securing the nation. He stressed understanding threats and preparing accordingly.
