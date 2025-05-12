Uproot Pakistan-Bred Terrorism: Kargil War Hero Captain Saxena On Operation Sindoor | Exclusive
In an exclusive conversation with Asianet News English, Kargil War veteran Captain Akhilesh Saxena offers insights into the differences between the 1999 Kargil War and the current India-Pakistan conflict. Captain Saxena explains why Pakistan’s repeated provocations demand a strong, befitting response from India, drawing on his frontline experience and deep understanding of military strategy. He also discusses the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty-a historic water-sharing pact now on hold after recent attacks. Captain Saxena’s also shares how India's defence sector has evolved in the last 25 years. Watch.
