    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    In the bustling streets of Guwahati, Assam, a remarkable young man has emerged as a beacon of hope and inspiration for many. Anwar Husain's journey is one of resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit in the face of adversity.

    In 2015, on the eve of completing his matriculation examination, tragedy struck Anwar. A motorcycle accident left him with severe injuries, including a broken backbone and spinal cord damage. The road to recovery was arduous, compounded by the financial constraints that prevented him from accessing proper treatment and support. Despite the physical and emotional challenges he faced, Anwar's spirit remained unbroken.

    Encouraged by the unwavering support of his parents, Anwar made the courageous decision to seek employment opportunities in Guwahati. Initially, the journey was fraught with obstacles, but Anwar refused to be deterred. He found work as a food delivery boy, using his tricycle to navigate the bustling streets of the city.

    Through perseverance and sheer determination, Anwar excelled in his job, earning around Rs 20,000 per month. His dedication and hard work soon caught the attention of those around him, and he became a role model for many in his community.

    Today, Anwar's story serves as a testament to the power of the human spirit. Despite the challenges he has faced, he has not only rebuilt his life but has also found happiness and fulfillment. Recently blessed with a baby boy, Anwar's joy knows no bounds as he embraces the blessings of family life.

    Anwar's message is one of hope and possibility. He firmly believes that physical illness does not equate to weakness and that with determination and willpower, anyone can overcome obstacles and achieve a better life. His story resonates deeply with those who face similar challenges, serving as a source of inspiration and encouragement.

