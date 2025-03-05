BJP Minority Morcha Protests Against SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi Over Aurangzeb Remark | Asianet Newsable

Workers of Mumbai BJP Minority Morcha staged a protest against SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi over his controversial statement on Aurangzeb. Morcha president Wasim Khan criticized Azmi, stating that his history is blotted with divisive remarks. He accused Azmi of hurting sentiments instead of addressing public issues. Khan thanked the Maharashtra government for suspending him and announced plans to file a police complaint at Bandra Police Station.