BJP’s K Padmarajan Gets Life imprisonment; Lawyer Calls Case ‘Fabricated’
BJP leader and teacher K Padmarajan has been sentenced to life imprisonment till death in the Palathayi child abuse case. His lawyer alleges the case was fabricated by Islamic organisations, claiming evidence was planted after Padmarajan posted a Facebook message supporting the CAA, triggering targeted retaliation.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
03:43
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing