Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi, Amit Shah; Says 'People of Bihar in Mood of Change'

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Oct 25 2025, 06:05 PM IST
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Bihar visit, asserting that the people of Bihar are in the mood for change and are favoring the Mahagathbandhan this time. He said 'The people of Bihar are in the mood for change... This time, the entire atmosphere is in favour of the Mahagathbandhan...'

Bihar Elections: Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi, Amit Shah; Says 'People of Bihar in Mood of Change'
