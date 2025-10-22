Bihar Polls | Tejashwi Yadav Unveils Key Pledges, From Jeevika Didi Gifts to Job Guarantees

Bihar Polls
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav unveiled major voter-focused pledges ahead of Bihar Elections 2025. Highlights include ‘Jeevika Didi’ gifts for women, guaranteed jobs for youth, and schemes aimed at social welfare and inclusive growth. The manifesto seeks to strengthen RJD’s reach and appeal across key constituencies in the state.
