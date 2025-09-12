MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation
PM Modi’s Mother’s AI Video by Bihar Congress Sparks BJP Fury, Rahul Faces Heat

Published : Sep 12 2025, 09:02 PM IST
A Bihar Congress unit released an AI-generated video showing PM Modi’s late mother, Heeraben Modi, questioning him over alleged 'vote theft' in Bihar. BJP leaders lashed out, calling it an insult to motherhood, while Congress defended it as political satire. Rahul Gandhi also faced sharp backlash.

