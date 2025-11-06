Bihar Kicks Off Phase One of Assembly Election 2025 With High Energy
The first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2025 began with vibrant voter turnout and energetic campaigning across districts. Long queues were seen at polling booths as citizens exercised their democratic right. Leaders from all major parties urged voters to participate actively, setting a high-voltage tone for the remaining phases.
