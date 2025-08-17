MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Renu Injured During Task, Social Media Say 'Not Bigg Boss Material'

Published : Aug 17 2025, 02:00 AM IST
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Renu Injured During Task, Social Media Say 'Not Bigg Boss Material' Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 7 witnesses fresh controversy as contestant Renu Sudhi reportedly suffers an injury during a physically demanding task. The incident adds fuel to the growing debate about whether she is truly ‘Bigg Boss material,’ as criticism mounts inside and outside the house.

