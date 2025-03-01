BIG! No Fuel at Petrol Pumps for Vehicles Older Than 15 Years After March 31: Sirsa

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 1, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "...After 31st March, fuel will not be given to 15-year-old vehicles... There are some big hotels, some big office complexes, Delhi airport, big construction sites in Delhi. We are going to make it mandatory for all of them to immediately install anti-smog guns to control pollution at their places. We are going to make it mandatory for all the high-rise buildings in Delhi to install smog guns.

