Bhavnagar Authorities Demolish Illegal Madrasa Encroachment in Mega Drive
The Bhavnagar Municipal Corporation carried out a major demolition drive along a 24-meter TP road, clearing around 1,500 sq m of illegal construction tied to the Madarsa Islami Sijan Trust. The razed structures included a compound hall, kitchen, six flats, and eight hostel rooms, under strict police security.
