Bengaluru Street Vendors Get GST Notices on UPI Transactions | Small Businesses Protest
Thousands of street vendors in Bengaluru are facing GST notices following UPI transactions crossing the ₹40 lakh threshold, sparking widespread protests and calls for government relief. Despite running low-margin businesses, many vendors received hefty tax notices, pushing them to reject digital payments and revert to cash transactions. Vendor associations demand relaxation of GST enforcement, citing a lack of prior education and unrealistic tax burdens on small traders.
