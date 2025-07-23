MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Bengaluru Street Vendors Get GST Notices on UPI Transactions | Small Businesses Protest

Published : Jul 23 2025, 08:00 PM IST
Thousands of street vendors in Bengaluru are facing GST notices following UPI transactions crossing the ₹40 lakh threshold, sparking widespread protests and calls for government relief. Despite running low-margin businesses, many vendors received hefty tax notices, pushing them to reject digital payments and revert to cash transactions. Vendor associations demand relaxation of GST enforcement, citing a lack of prior education and unrealistic tax burdens on small traders.

