Bengaluru Submerges | Streets Flooded, Life Paralyzed After Torrential Rains
Heavy rains wreaked havoc in Bengaluru, flooding streets, submerging cars and houses, and crippling daily life. Several areas reported severe waterlogging with traffic coming to a standstill. Residents struggled to wade through waist-deep water as civic authorities raced to manage the chaos caused by the deluge.
