Bengaluru Faces Intense Overnight Rains, Waterlogging Disrupts Daily Life | Karnataka
Karnataka faces a yellow alert as Bengaluru experiences heavy overnight rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts more showers and thunderstorms over the next three days, with gusty winds and potential waterlogging. Residents are urged to stay cautious as the city braces for continued rainfall and possible disruptions.
Related Video
Entertainment
03:13
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing