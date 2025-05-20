Bengaluru Submerges | Rain Batters City, BMTC Depot Waterlogged
Heavy rains led to severe waterlogging in parts of Bengaluru, submerging roads and disrupting traffic. Shanti Nagar and the BMTC bus depot were among the worst-hit areas. Commuters faced delays as civic authorities rushed to tackle the urban waterlogging chaos.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
04:40
Now Playing
01:27
Now Playing
Sports
05:17
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing