Behdienkhlam Festival in Jowai, Meghalaya | Powerful Anti‑Drug Message
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju shared a video on X highlighting the Behdienkhlam festival in Jowai, Meghalaya. The footage vividly captures the sacred procession and giant rots (bamboo structures), including one representing Operation Sindoor as part of a local campaign against drugs, a strong symbol urging communities to reject addiction.
