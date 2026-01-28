Ajit Dada Usme The – Eyewitness Breaks Down at Baramati Plane Crash Site
An emotional eyewitness from the Baramati plane crash site recalled the horrifying moments after the incident, repeatedly saying, 'Ajit dada usme the…'. The raw on-ground visuals capture shock, grief and disbelief as locals recount the tragedy following the fatal crash during an emergency landing.
