Wild Elephant Charges at Safari Jeep in Bandipur, Chamarajanagar | Karnataka Scare

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 08 2025, 02:03 PM IST
A dramatic moment unfolded in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, when a wild elephant charged at a safari vehicle inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The quick reflexes of the driver, who reversed the jeep in time, prevented a possible disaster. Watch the video on the close encounter. The reproduced video or photo content is used under the fair dealing provisions of Section 52(1) (B) of the Indian Copyright Act, 1957, which permits the use of on copyrighted material for the purpose of reporting ul current events, teaching, research and news. Our sole objective is to inform the public, not to exploit the creator's identity or content. We do not claim ownership of the material, and full credit is attributed to the original creator or artist. Should you still wish to request the removal of the content(s), we'd be happy to assist you. Send us a DM.

