Wild Elephant Charges at Safari Jeep in Bandipur, Chamarajanagar | Karnataka Scare

A dramatic moment unfolded in Chamarajanagar, Karnataka, when a wild elephant charged at a safari vehicle inside Bandipur Tiger Reserve. The quick reflexes of the driver, who reversed the jeep in time, prevented a possible disaster.