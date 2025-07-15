MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathimynation

Balasore Victim’s Remains Arrive at AIIMS | BJD Protests, Demands Justice

Heena Sharma
Published : Jul 15 2025, 11:00 AM IST
Balasore student's mortal remains were taken to the AIIMS Bhubaneswar post‑mortem centre, BJD workers staged a powerful protest, demanding justice and accountability. The demonstration underscores widespread outrage over alleged sexual harassment and institutional negligence. Authorities closely monitored the situation, as the state grapples with calls for systemic reform.

