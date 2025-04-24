Tourists Stunned as Atari Border Shuts Down Unexpectedly! | Asianet Newsable
Chaos at Punjab’s Atari Border as tourists heading to Pakistan were forced to return. 'We were going, but the border is closed,' said one traveler. Sudden closure sparks confusion and questions about cross-border movement.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
01:54
Now Playing
News
01:38
Now Playing
00:48
Now Playing
Sports
01:13
Now Playing
02:14
Now Playing
05:58
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing