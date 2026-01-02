Accident inside Atal Tunnel Due to Overtaking, Traffic Affected
An accident inside the Atal Tunnel was reported after a vehicle allegedly went on an overtaking spree, leading to a collision and traffic disruption. The incident highlighted how a single reckless decision in confined tunnels can endanger multiple lives, prompting authorities to reiterate strict lane discipline and speed rules.
