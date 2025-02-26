Asianet News Rewind | Balakot Airstrike Anniversary: When Modi Warned Pak -'Ghar Me Ghus Ke Marenge'

Today marks the sixth anniversary of the Balakot airstrike, a pivotal moment in India's fight against terrorism. On February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force conducted a daring operation, codenamed Operation Bandar, targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Balakot, Pakistan. This bold move was a response to the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF personnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strong stance, 'Ghar me ghus ke marenge,' underscored India's resolve to combat cross-border terrorism. Watch.