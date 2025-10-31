'Youth Are Harbingers Of Viksit Bharat,' Says Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi
At the Young Leaders Forum, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi hailed India’s youth as the driving force behind Viksit Bharat. He emphasized their role in shaping a progressive, self-reliant nation through innovation and discipline. General Dwivedi urged young Indians to lead with purpose, integrity, and national pride.
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
News
03:32
Now Playing
09:43
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing