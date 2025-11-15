Can Someone Easily Gain Access to Potash, Ammonium Nitrate? | Excl With Ex-DGP UP Prakash Singh

Can Someone Easily Gain Access to Potash, Ammonium Nitrate?
Investigations in the Delhi Red Fort blast case reportedly reveal that raw materials to make explosives were procured from seemingly ordinary shops. Prakash Singh explains the gaps in regulation, lax enforcement, and how ter**r modules exploited these loopholes to amass dangerous materials. Watch why stricter controls and vigilance are much needed. Watch full Interview: https://youtu.be/FH09PcGAP74?si=OIoIYehfT7-3Frkw
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
03:31
Now Playing
03:43
Now Playing
News
02:12
Now Playing
01:29
Now Playing
11:55
Now Playing
Sports
03:11
Now Playing