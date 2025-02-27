AAP's Atishi SLAMS BJP, Calls It a 'Black Day' for Democracy! | Asianet Newsable

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 27, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

AAP MLA and Delhi Assembly LoP Atishi says, 'Today is a black day in the history of Indian democracy. Never have elected MLAs been stopped from entering the Vidhan Sabha by deploying police force and three-layer barricading. BJP is rattled because we are raising slogans in Babasaheb Ambedkar's name. BJP is rattled because AAP raised its voice when Babasaheb Ambedkar's portrait was replaced by PM Narendra Modi's. AAP MLAs were suspended for the same... BJP cannot stop the slogans of 'Jai Bheem' that will be heard from every corner of the city. I have written a letter to the President and sought time to meet her tomorrow against the undemocratic, unconstitutional, and illegal step that BJP has taken today...'

