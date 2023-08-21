15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit South Africa to attend the 15th BRICS Summit from August 22-24. Ahead of his visit, cricketing legends Gary Kirsten and Jonty Rhodes extended their warm welcome to the Indian PM.

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to South Africa for the 15th BRICS Summit, legendary cricketers Jonty Rhodes and Gary Kirsten extended their warm welcome to the Indian PM. On Friday, the Ministry of External Affairs had announced that PM Modi will visit the African nation for 15th BRICS Summit from August 22-24 before proceeding to Greece on August 25 for a visit at the invitation of his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

“This will be the first in-person BRICS Summit since 2019. The Summit will provide an opportunity to review progress of the initiatives launched by the grouping, and identify future areas of activity,” stated the official release.

In his message to PM Modi, Gary Kirsten said, "Dear Prime Minister Modi. It is my privilege to welcome you and your delegation to South Africa. I've been very fortunate to spend lots of time in India during my playing and my coaching career. I also have many fond memories during my time coach Team India and was always so grateful for the support of the proud Indian people."

"This year will also be special for global cricket when the World Cup returns to India. It promises to be another great sporting spectacle and no doubt will be enjoyed by the millions of cricket fans throughout India. Finally, I wish you and all the global leaders the very best for the upcoming BRICS Summit," Kirsten added.

Meanwhile, Jonty Rhodes recalled having spent two 'wonderful' weeks with his family in 'Incredible India' and added, "Now, it's our turn to welcome you to South Africa."

"Welcome for the BRICS conference and we know as South Africans that you have a massive role on the international and political economic scene. We thank you for your inputs," Rhodes added.

Gary Kirsten and Jonty Rhodes share a deep and enduring connection with India that transcends the boundaries of cricket. Both South African legends have made significant contributions to Indian cricket, albeit in different capacities.

Gary Kirsten, as the head coach of the Indian national cricket team from 2008 to 2011, played a pivotal role in India's historic 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup victory, instilling a sense of discipline, focus, and tactical acumen in the squad.

On the other hand, Jonty Rhodes, celebrated as one of the greatest fielders the sport has ever seen, brought his unparalleled enthusiasm and fielding expertise to India as he played a crucial role as fielding coach for IPL team Mumbai Indians, Kings XI Punjab and now Lucknow Super Giants.

Beyond their professional roles, both Kirsten and Rhodes have forged a special bond with India, its cricket-loving fans, and its diverse culture, making them beloved figures in the cricketing fraternity and beyond.