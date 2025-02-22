'Political Parties Want Certain Class Not to Come Up': Annamalai Slams DMK

Speaking on the New Education Policy, Tamil Nadu BJP State President K Annamalai said, 'DMK is saying that we are trying to push Hindi into Tamil Nadu that is where the problem is, because it is a blatant lie. When students in private schools are studying a third language as a medium, why are you denying this to a govt school?...political parties want a certain class not to come up in life...from March, till May, BJP will visit all houses across people asking them to sign up for a third language, explaining to them the benefit of a third language...' WATCH.