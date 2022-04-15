Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

Tel Aviv has claimed that the 'Iron Beam' has a success rate is 90 per cent.

Israel has successfully tested the new 'Iron Beam' laser interception system. The world's first energy-based weapons system uses a laser to shoot down incoming UAVs, rockets & mortars. The cost per shot is a mere $3.50. The video was shared by Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

According to media reports, the tests, undertaken by Israel's Defense Ministry’s Directorate of Research and Development and Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, saw the laser system successfully intercept a number of aerial targets including unmanned aerial vehicles, rockets, mortars and anti-tank missiles.

The test was conducted at an undisclosed location in the country's south. Tel Aviv has claimed that the 'Iron Beam' has a success rate is 90 per cent.

The laser-based defence system has been under development for several years. Israeli forces shot down a drone using a laser last year. The recent tests proved that the system was effective against other threats as well.

According to the Israeli defence ministry, the 'Iron Beam' offers an accurate, effective and easy-to-operate tool that is way cheaper than any other existing means of protection.

