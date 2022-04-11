Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IAF Chinook creates history, makes longest non-stop helicopter sortie

    First Published Apr 11, 2022, 11:10 PM IST

    The Chinook undertook a non-stop sortie of 1910-km covering in seven and half hours from Chandigarh to Jorhat in Assam. 

    Image: IAF Chinook helicopter

    Indian Air Force CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopter created history on Monday when it undertook the longest and non-stop sortie of 1910-km covering seven and half hours from Chandigarh to Jorhat in Assam. 

    The Chinook helicopter, which was inducted into the Indian Air Force fleet in 2019, carried out its longest sortie for the first time. 

    Developed and designed by the US-based Boeing company, the multi-mission helicopters are being used in the Ladakh region since the border standoff erupted with China in May 2020.

    Image: The route taken by the IAF Chinook from Chandigarh to Jorhat in Assam

    As per the Western Air Command, the sortie was possible because of the capabilities of the Chinook along with operational planning and execution by the Indian Air Force. 

    The Boeing-made Chinook is a multi-role, vertical-lift platform used for transporting men and machines. It has also been used during the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operations. 

    Also Read: India tests anti-tank Helina guided-missile at Pokhran

    Image: File photo of IAF Chinooks

    Rapid mobility will allow the IAF to employ this asset optimally as required, the Western Air Command spokesperson said in a tweet.

    Its primary role is to move artillery, battlefield resupply and transportation of men. In 2015, the Narendra Modi government signed a deal with the United States to procure 15 Chinook and 22 Apache combat helicopters worth $3.1 billion to enhance the Indian Air Force’s capabilities.

    Also Read: India is training Nigerians to fly Chetak helicopter

