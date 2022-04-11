IAF Chinook creates history, makes longest non-stop helicopter sortie

The Chinook undertook a non-stop sortie of 1910-km covering in seven and half hours from Chandigarh to Jorhat in Assam.

Image: IAF Chinook helicopter

Indian Air Force CH-47F(I) Chinook helicopter created history on Monday when it undertook the longest and non-stop sortie of 1910-km covering seven and half hours from Chandigarh to Jorhat in Assam. The Chinook helicopter, which was inducted into the Indian Air Force fleet in 2019, carried out its longest sortie for the first time. Developed and designed by the US-based Boeing company, the multi-mission helicopters are being used in the Ladakh region since the border standoff erupted with China in May 2020.

Image: The route taken by the IAF Chinook from Chandigarh to Jorhat in Assam

As per the Western Air Command, the sortie was possible because of the capabilities of the Chinook along with operational planning and execution by the Indian Air Force. The Boeing-made Chinook is a multi-role, vertical-lift platform used for transporting men and machines. It has also been used during the Humanitarian and Disaster Relief Operations. Also Read: India tests anti-tank Helina guided-missile at Pokhran

Image: File photo of IAF Chinooks