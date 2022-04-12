Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Touted as one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world, the missile was launched from a 'Made in India' Advanced Light Helicopter.

    Apr 12, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    As part of the ongoing user validation trials, Anti-Tank Guided Missile 'HELINA' successfully flight-tested again on Tuesday for a different range and altitude. Yesterday, India had tested the Helina guided-missile system at the Pokhran range in Rajasthan. Touted as one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world, the missile was launched from a 'Made in India' Advanced Light Helicopter.

    The test in the Ladakh sector comes amidst the ongoing border standoff with Chinese troops at multiple locations in the region. The third-generation fire and forget class anti-tank guided missile system was mounted on the Advanced Light Helicopter. The DRDO along with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force has been carrying out user validation trials across the geography. As per a DRDO official, the missile test was successful. 

    The anti-tank missile system is guided by an Infrared Imaging Seeker operating in the Lock on Before Launch mode.

