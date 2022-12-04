Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Inaugurated by Manipal Hospitals Chairman Dr H Sudarshan Ballal and renowned Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda from the Kannada film industry, the unit has advanced facilities and incorporates new technologies.

    One of the largest dialysis centres in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru opened a couple of days ago with a dialysis unit with advanced facilities and easy accessibility for patients being inaugurated at the Manipal Hospitals in Old Airport Road. 

    Inaugurated by Manipal Hospitals Chairman Dr H Sudarshan Ballal and renowned Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda from the Kannada film industry, the unit has advanced facilities and incorporates new technologies. The facility now has a capacity of 38 beds to perform dialysis. This would enable people diagnosed with end-stage renal illness to get quick dialysis appointments. 

    With the launch of the dialysis unit, Manipal Hospital (Old Airport Road) became the first hospital in the country to have a fully-equipped dialysis centre. It will have full-fledged HFHD (High Flux Hemodialysis) services and three streams of CDS (Comprehensive Dialysis Study) system to monitor their complete health condition installed to all beds. 

    Stating that he was glad to have a team of experienced hands to use the recently-installed advanced equipment to help patients, Dr Sudarshan Ballal said that the state-of-the-art facility had all equipment required for people who have been undergoing dialysis for years. 

    According to the hospital, 140 patients undergo dialysis daily, and around 3500 dialysis procedures are performed every month.

    Recent Videos

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Yudh Abhas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 'Kill Box': India, US troops eliminate 'terrorists' holed up in houses

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    Yudh Abhyas 2022: India-US troops execute HADR mission after 'flash floods in Dhauliganga river'

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch/3rd ODI: Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances - Shikhar Dhawan on Sanju Samson-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Christchurch ODI: 'Sometimes, you got to wait for your chances' - Dhawan on Samson

    Video Top Stories

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH) RBA
    Lifestyle

    Love is in the air: Bengaluru Comic Con saw 'AWW' moment as Cosplay attendees got engaged-(WATCH)

    Indie Scoop: Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring DJ Aryan, Rolland and Submarines in Space

    Together we stand tall, We won't fall Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign
    Lifestyle

    'Together we stand tall, we won't fall...' Join the Asianet News anti-drugs campaign

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt
    India News

    FIR lodged against 'power star' Pawan Kalyan for car stunt

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app (WATCH)
    Top Stories

    Priyanka Chopra hails Modi govt's POSHAN Tracker mobile app

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA
    Entertainment

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Must See

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres
    Health

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'
    Defence

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps
    India News

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral