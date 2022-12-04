Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

One of the largest dialysis centres in Karnataka's capital Bengaluru opened a couple of days ago with a dialysis unit with advanced facilities and easy accessibility for patients being inaugurated at the Manipal Hospitals in Old Airport Road.

Inaugurated by Manipal Hospitals Chairman Dr H Sudarshan Ballal and renowned Kannada actress Sapthami Gowda from the Kannada film industry, the unit has advanced facilities and incorporates new technologies. The facility now has a capacity of 38 beds to perform dialysis. This would enable people diagnosed with end-stage renal illness to get quick dialysis appointments.

With the launch of the dialysis unit, Manipal Hospital (Old Airport Road) became the first hospital in the country to have a fully-equipped dialysis centre. It will have full-fledged HFHD (High Flux Hemodialysis) services and three streams of CDS (Comprehensive Dialysis Study) system to monitor their complete health condition installed to all beds.

Stating that he was glad to have a team of experienced hands to use the recently-installed advanced equipment to help patients, Dr Sudarshan Ballal said that the state-of-the-art facility had all equipment required for people who have been undergoing dialysis for years.

According to the hospital, 140 patients undergo dialysis daily, and around 3500 dialysis procedures are performed every month.