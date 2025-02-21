Yuzvendra Chahal & Dhanashree Verma DIVORCED! Truth Behind Their Split Revealed!

Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer Dhanashree Verma have officially ended their marriage, citing compatibility issues. Rumors of their separation began when they unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking speculation. Dhanashree later addressed the rumors, stating she chose to focus on truth and integrity. Chahal also urged people not to believe in baseless gossip, as it caused pain to their families. The couple, who tied the knot in December 2020, mutually decided to part ways, marking the end of their three-year marriage on an amicable note.