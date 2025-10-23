Vishal Jethwa On Choosing Roles: “I Have To Run My House Too”

Actor Vishal Jethwa, in an exclusive conversation with us on Table for Two, opened up about the realities behind his project choices, his dream list of directors, and the unforgettable moment of receiving a nine-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival for Homebound. Known for his honesty and grounded approach, Vishal spoke candidly about balancing passion with responsibility, his admiration for filmmakers and the journey of a film that has become one of the year’s biggest cultural milestones.

“I choose projects based on my family’s condition”

When asked about how he decides which projects to take up, Vishal Jethwa didn’t hold back. “I’ll be very honest with you. I’ll give you a very brutal answer. I choose projects based on what my family’s condition is at that point when I’m offered that project. Coming from a middle-class family, no matter how much I love doing artsy indie films, I have to run my house too at the end of the day.”

He explained that his process is guided by practicality. “If I have a good bank balance and I know I’m set for the next six or seven months, then I’ll probably go for the film that I want to do, the one I feel passionate about. But if I feel like my family’s situation isn’t stable, then sometimes I do choose projects half-heartedly, just for the money part of it.” His candidness reflects a refreshing awareness of the balancing act many actors must perform between passion and responsibility.

Vishal Jethwa on His Dream Directors

Vishal also spoke about the filmmakers he dreams of collaborating with, he said, "I want to work with two directors, it's a dream - Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Imtiaz Ali.”

He added that his fascination with period dramas makes Bhansali’s name stand out. “I’ve done so much period drama as a TV actor, and because of Sanjay sir’s magnanimity in bringing period stories to life, that’s why his name came to me first. But there are many others I would love to work with. Bollywood is blessed with extraordinary storytellers.”

He further added, “Of course I want to work with Mohit Suri. Who doesn’t? In fact, I want to work with every good director in this industry because Bollywood has such incredible gems as directors.”

Vishal Jethwa on Homebound’s Cannes Ovation

Reflecting on the nine-minute standing ovation for Homebound at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, Vishal recalled: “At that point, everything just felt very unreal.” The moment marked not only a milestone in his career but also a turning point for Indian cinema on the global stage.

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Dharma Productions along with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, with Martin Scorsese as executive producer, Homebound is set in rural North India and follows the story of two childhood friends: played by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, who dream of becoming police officers to escape caste and class struggles. Janhvi Kapoor plays a pivotal role, adding emotional depth to the narrative. After its Cannes premiere in May 2025, the film released theatrically in India on September 26, 2025, to critical acclaim.

Critics have hailed Homebound for its realism and empathy, praising the lead performances and its unflinching look at ambition, identity, and inequality. The film’s powerful storytelling and reception at Cannes earned it selection as India’s official entry to the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category, cementing its place as one of the most important Hindi films of the year.