Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 9, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Vicky Kaushal recently shared an Instagram post depicting his intense training for the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava. From lifting heavy weights to piercing his ears, Vicky is fully immersing himself in the character’s physical transformation. His dedication goes beyond just muscle building; the ear piercing adds authenticity to his portrayal of the Maratha warrior. Fans are excited to see how his hard work translates on screen, as he brings this legendary figure to life with precision and passion.

Recent Videos

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

CM Yogi Enjoys Quality Time with Grandchildren in Pauri Garhwal, Uttarakhand

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Maha Shivratri 2025 🕉️ Shubh Muhurat, Date & Puja Rituals You Must Know 🙏

Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Governor Pritzker TROLLS Trump: Lake Michigan 'Renamed' to 'Lake Illinois' | Asianet Newsable

Video Top Stories

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma's FUN TRIP to Burj Khalifa in DUBAI, Missed Tamannaah Bhatia
Entertainment

Rasha Thadani and Vijay Varma's FUN TRIP to Burj Khalifa in DUBAI, Missed Tamannaah Bhatia

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle
Entertainment

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle
Entertainment

Siddharth & Neelam's 'Varmala', Priyanka Chopra Walks Brother Down the Aisle

Critics Choice Awards 2025 | FULL LIST of Winners: Anora, Shogun & More
Entertainment

Critics Choice Awards 2025 | FULL LIST of Winners: Anora, Shogun & More

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!
Entertainment

Top 5 THRILLER Series to BINGE-WATCH This Weekend!

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga
Entertainment

Siddharth Chopra’s Wedding Begins with a Grand Baraat; Priyanka and Parineeti Dazzle in Lehenga

Must See

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears
Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body
Video

Infographic Hub | Sunita Williams' EXTENDED Stay: Know Space's Deadly Effects on Body

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt
Video

Chandigarh Police Use Water Cannons to Disperse Youth Congress Protesters Against BJP Govt