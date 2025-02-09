Vicky Kaushal Shows Intense Training Journey for Chhaava, from Heavy Weights to Piercing Ears

Vicky Kaushal recently shared an Instagram post depicting his intense training for the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava. From lifting heavy weights to piercing his ears, Vicky is fully immersing himself in the character’s physical transformation. His dedication goes beyond just muscle building; the ear piercing adds authenticity to his portrayal of the Maratha warrior. Fans are excited to see how his hard work translates on screen, as he brings this legendary figure to life with precision and passion.