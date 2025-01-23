Urvashi Rautela Opens Up on BATHROOM SCENE Leak, Calls It a Promotion Tactic

Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela revealed that the leaked bathroom scene from her film 'Ghuspaithiya' was an intentional move by the filmmakers to generate buzz. During an interview with a media portal, she explained that, the team faced financial struggles and used the scene to gain attention. Urvashi praised her co-stars Vineet Singh and Akshay Oberoi for their performances and clarified the leak wasn’t beyond the movie’s content. The bold strategy sparked both controversy and curiosity.