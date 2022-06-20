Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    R Madhavan is all set for the release of ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, a biopic on the life of ISRO’s former scientist Nambi Narayanan. As he marks his directorial debut, Madhavan reveals that he was never meant to direct the film.

    Jun 20, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    With some 10 days left for the film to hit the theatres, actor R Madhavan has been busy promoting his directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. The film, scheduled for a theatrical release on July 1, has already received a lot of love and appreciation after its screening that was held at the Cannes Film Festival 2022. 

    Days ahead of the film’s release, R Madhavan, in an exclusive interview with Asianet News, spoke about why he intended on making a biopic on the life of former ISRO scientist, Nambi Narayanan.

    When asked why he chose to make a film on Nambi Narayanan’s life, he said, “The idea behind making this film was that no other Nambi Narayanan should happen to any country. We should be able to respect, and nurture are assets and patriots so that they can actually contribute to the society and the country, so we had to tell his story.”

    ALSO READ: R Madhavan birthday: From luxury cars to properties worth crores, here’s ‘Rocketry’ actor's net worth

    Stating another reason why R Madhavan wanted to make this film, he said, “India is fabulous in not just the freedom struggle or fighting the Mughals in terms of what movie industry shows as big-budget films. We are also good at science and technology, IT and medicines, but nobody makes a film about those fields and success. I thought we should make a film that glorifies the success of Indian scientists and engineers. So, this sort of became a tribute to all of them.”

    ALSO READ: 'They called it a disaster': Actor Madhavan praises PM Modi's digital economy at Cannes 2022

    ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is a film that has been written and directed by R Madhavan. He has also, of course, played Nambi Narayanan’s character. However, interestingly, though this film marks his debut as a director, he had never imagined himself of directing it.
     
    “I was never confident of directing the film. I was not meant to direct this film. When I decided to do this film, I didn’t get a producer. So, I decided to produce it; directing it was nowhere on the cards. One month before the actual shoot, my director could not direct it and left it. At that point in time the choice was whether we should drop the film, or should I direct it since everyone including Nambi Narayanan, believed that I could do it.”

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect will be released in at least three languages – English, Hindi and Tamil. R Madhavan also said that he has taken “no artistic liberty to turn it into a palatable cinema”. “There was no liberty taken. The entire film is based on facts,” said Madhavan. The film is a biopic based on the life of a former ISRO scientist and aerospace engineer who was falsely accused of espionage.

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement

    Watch Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    Watch: Idu Mishmi tribal girl reinforces Arunachal Pradesh's cultural link with Gujarat

    India at 75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India@75: Vaikom Satyagraha, India's first movement against caste bias

    India at 75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    India@75: Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, the man whose works awoke a nation

    Video Top Stories

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime-ycb
    Lifestyle

    Ramzan special: 7 types of dates you should have at least once in lifetime

    Must See

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    India at 75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Madam Cama, the freedom fighter who hoisted Indian flag for 1st time on foreign soil

    India at 75 Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement snt
    India Independence

    India@75: Great Gama Pehelvan, the wrestler who strengthened the freedom movement