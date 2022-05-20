Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'They called it a disaster': Actor Madhavan praises PM Modi's digital economy at Cannes 2022

    Actor R Madhavan spoke at length about the digital economy saying that when PM Narendra Modi launched it, the economists thought it will be a ‘disaster’.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 20, 2022, 4:05 PM IST

    Actor R Madhavan was all praises for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ‘digital economy’ while he was speaking at the premiere of his directorial debut ‘Rocketry – The Nambi Effect’ at Cannes Film Festival 2022 on Thursday.

    A video was shared by Union Minister Anurag Thakur, who led the Indian contingent at Cannes 2022. In the video that Thakur posted on his social media, Madhavan is heard explaining how the PM’s digital economy vision was thought of as a disaster by the economists but turned out to be the opposite. He said that farmers were not needed to be educated to use a smartphone.

    "When the Prime Minister of India, when he started his term, he introduced microeconomy and digital currency. There was a furore around the world, among the economic community which said, 'This is not going to work. This is a disaster' because how are you going to get the farmers and the people who are uneducated in the small villages to handle a small phone or a smartphone and handle the accounting," said Madhavan at Cannes 2022, adding that microeconomy was thought to be a big disaster in India.

    The ‘Rocketry’ actor continued by saying, “In a couple of years that whole story changed and India became one of the largest users of microeconomy in the world and you know why it happened. It's because the farmers did not need to be educated to use a phone to know if they have got their money, who the money they have sent to... That is new India."

    The actor also spoke about his film, which was one of the six movies that were selected for a screening at Cannes 2022. "From Aryabhatta to Sundar Pichai, we have such extraordinary stories as far as science and technology is concerned. We're not making movies about them, they're an inspiration for youngsters around the world. They've bigger fans than actors," Madhavan said, whose film is based on the life of Nambi Narayan, an ex-ISRO scientist who was falsely accused of espionage. 

    Meanwhile, Madhavan’s directorial debut, where he had also played the titular role, received a standing ovation at Cannes 2022 after its screening.

    Last Updated May 20, 2022, 4:05 PM IST
