    R Madhavan birthday: From luxury cars to properties worth crores, here’s ‘Rocketry’ actor's net worth

    First Published Jun 1, 2022, 11:12 AM IST

    As R Madhavan celebrates his birthday today, take a look at his net worth, properties and more, Meanwhile, the actor also got emotional on the passing away of singer KK, who sang the popular song ‘Sach Keh Raha Hai Deewa’ from the movie ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main’, which was picturised on Maddy.

    Image: R Madhavan/Instagram

    One of the finest Indian actors, R Madhavan is celebrating his birthday today, on Wednesday, June 1. The ‘Rocketry’ actor has a fan following that is beyond language barriers and geographical boundaries. He has been the finest example of a pan-India actor who has been receiving love from his fandom spread across the country. Apart from the big screen, he has also appeared in TV serials.

    Image: R Madhavan/Instagram

    Early life and education: Born in Jharkhand, Madhavan wanted to enter the acting world from the very beginning. After completing his post-graduation from KC College, Mumbai, he started focusing his entire attention on acting. Madhavan, who made his mark in Bollywood with 'Rehna Hai Tere Dil Mein', has given many memorable movies in his film career so far. Here are some interesting facts and his net worth that his fans must know.

    ALSO READ: 'They called it a disaster': Actor Madhavan praises PM Modi's digital economy at Cannes 2022

    Image: R Madhavan/Instagram

    Property worth crores of rupees: R Madhavan became popular with the 2001 film ‘Rehna Hai Tere Dil Main’, starring him, Dia Mirza and Saif Ali Khan. Madhavan, who has appeared in many web series with South and Hindi films, is the owner of properties worth Rs 103 crores, reportedly. According to media reports, most of his income comes from films and advertisements. He charges Rs 6 to Rs 7 crores for a film. Apart from this, he also takes his profit share from the earnings from the films.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Tamannaah to R Madhavan and more left a mark on Day 1 (Pictures)

    Image: R Madhavan/Instagram

    Owner of a luxurious bungalow: R Madhavan owns several properties across the country. The cost of his luxurious houses amounts to crores of rupees. According to reports, the cost of his residence in Chennai is around Rs 18 crore. Apart from this, he also owns a luxury apartment in Mumbai. The actor has tried to give a modern look to this house in Mumbai.

    Image: R Madhavan/Instagram

    A fleet of luxury cars: Actor R Madhavan is fond of hot wheels, and owns many luxurious cars. He is a proud owner of several cars such as BMW, Audi and Range Rover. Apart from cars, he is also a bike lover. He has a BMW K 1500 GTL bike which costs Rs 24 lakhs. Apart from this, the actor also has Ducati Diaval and Yamaha V-Max in his bike collection.

