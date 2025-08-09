Constructing the entire Saiyaara Track was Magical | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two Watch the full chat now on Table for Two. Link: https://youtu.be/DTNVsomAKv4 Tanishk Bagchi shares his emotional struggles about his journey in music "Creating the Saiyaara track was a magical journey for Tanishk Bagchi — where pain blended with hope, and every note carried the weight of his struggles, transformed into a soulful, unforgettable romance."