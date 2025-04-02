user
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal & Huma Qureshi Celebrate Savleen Kaur Manchanda’s Fun-Filled Birthday!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 2, 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal joined their friend and beautician Savleen Kaur Manchanda for a fun-filled birthday celebration. Huma Qureshi also joined the party, making it a lively night with lots of laughter and quirky poses. Sonakshi shared her joy on social media, writing, 'Surround yourself with love and people that make you happy. This is LIFE! Happy April Fools, Savleen Manchanda… We mean, happy birthday!'

