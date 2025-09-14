It’s possible to have professional ambitions and yet be a good mother | Soha Ali Khan |Table For Two
Dive deep with Soha Ali Khan in this exclusive conversation about legacy, motherhood, identity and her inspiring podcast All About Her. From her childhood with Sharmila Tagore and Tiger Pataudi, to navigating the expectations of a Bollywood lineage. Watch the full chat now on Table for Two. Link: https://youtu.be/RVRKklQphEE
Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
01:07
Now Playing
31:08
Now Playing
03:32
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:11
Now Playing