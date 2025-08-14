MalayalamNewsableKannadaKannadaPrabhaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathiMyNation

Sharib Hashmi & Arnab Chatterjee on Table For Two: Family Man 3 to Murderbaad | Trailer

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Aug 14 2025, 09:02 PM IST
Share this Video

In this exclusive episode of Table for Two by Asianet News, host Shizaa Arshad Khan sits down with Sharib Hashmi and Arnab Chatterjee for a conversation packed with nostalgia, inspiration, and behind-the-scenes revelations. Sharib Hashmi shares heartfelt memories from working on "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", Yash Chopra’s final directorial masterpiece, and opens up about his close bond with Manoj Bajpayee — calling him a friend, philosopher, guide, big brother, and teacher. Arnab Chatterjee takes us inside the making of Murderbaad, revealing the emotional and financial hurdles of bringing the film to life, and the uncertainty they faced in completing it. And yes — we ask the question everyone’s been waiting for: What’s the latest on Family Man Season 3? 🎬 Highlights: Sharib Hashmi on working with Yash Chopra Arnab Chatterjee’s challenges directing & producing Murderbaad Family Man Season 3 update Sharib’s bond with Manoj Bajpayee The full episode premieres on 16 August, 7:30pm – set your reminder now🔔 Credits: Host: Shizaa Arshad Khan Direction & Production: Gouri Prabhakar Cinematography: PK Photography & Team HMU: Ankita Ingale Editors: Arjun Nair Editorial Head: Sunita Iyer 🔥 Don’t miss the full story! Subscribe now & stay tuned.

Related Video

Sharib Hashmi & Arnab Chatterjee on Table For Two: Family Man 3 to Murderbaad | Trailer
Now Playing
Sharib Hashmi & Arnab Chatterjee on Table For Two: Family Man 3 to Murderbaad | Trailer
Trump Praises Sylvester Stallone As ‘Phenomenal’ At Kennedy Center Honors
Now Playing
Trump Praises Sylvester Stallone As ‘Phenomenal’ At Kennedy Center Honors
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Abhilash’s Emotional Life Story Leaves Housemates In Tears
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Abhilash’s Emotional Life Story Leaves Housemates In Tears
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Gizele Snatches Task Paper From Aneesh, Sparks Heated Exchange
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Gizele Snatches Task Paper From Aneesh, Sparks Heated Exchange
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Gizele’s Body Shaming Leads to Anumol’s Tears
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Gizele’s Body Shaming Leads to Anumol’s Tears
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Faces Temporary Suspension? | Full Story
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 Faces Temporary Suspension? | Full Story
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith’s Shock Exit & His Disappointed Reaction
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith’s Shock Exit & His Disappointed Reaction
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith’s Shock Exit & Mohanlal’s Mid-Week Eviction Hint
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Munshi Ranjith’s Shock Exit & Mohanlal’s Mid-Week Eviction Hint
Constructing the entire Saiyaara Track was Magical | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
Now Playing
Constructing the entire Saiyaara Track was Magical | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
Saiyaara is a Product of Pain | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two
Now Playing
Saiyaara is a Product of Pain | Tanishk Bagchi | Table for two

Entertainment

Sharib Hashmi & Arnab Chatterjee on Table For Two: Family Man 3 to Murderbaad | Trailer
01:21
Now Playing
Sharib Hashmi & Arnab Chatterjee on Table For Two: Family Man 3 to Murderbaad | Trailer
Trump Praises Sylvester Stallone As ‘Phenomenal’ At Kennedy Center Honors
05:05
Now Playing
Trump Praises Sylvester Stallone As ‘Phenomenal’ At Kennedy Center Honors
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Abhilash’s Emotional Life Story Leaves Housemates In Tears
03:16
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Abhilash’s Emotional Life Story Leaves Housemates In Tears
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Gizele Snatches Task Paper From Aneesh, Sparks Heated Exchange
03:37
Now Playing
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: Gizele Snatches Task Paper From Aneesh, Sparks Heated Exchange

News

Washington Protests Police Checkpoint Amid Trump’s DC Crime Crackdown
03:57
Now Playing
Washington Protests Police Checkpoint Amid Trump’s DC Crime Crackdown
MEA SLAMS Pakistan’s ‘War-Mongering’ Remarks Against India
01:02
Now Playing
MEA SLAMS Pakistan’s ‘War-Mongering’ Remarks Against India
India Has Rattled Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Trump ‘Unhappy’: Vikas Swarup Explains
17:29
Now Playing
India Has Rattled Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir, Trump ‘Unhappy’: Vikas Swarup Explains

Sports

Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
03:13
Now Playing
Ganguly Hails India’s 336‑Run Edgbaston Masterclass
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
03:11
Now Playing
India vs England Highlights: Gill’s 430 & Deep’s 10 Wickets Seal Historic Win at Edgbaston!
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
01:20
Now Playing
Test Cricket in England: A Timeless Affair with Tradition
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!
04:22
Now Playing
One Year of Glory: India's Epic T20 WORLD CUP Final Win Over South Africa!

Auto

Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Vayve Mobility Unveils India's First Solar-Powered Small City Electric Car - EVA
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
Now Playing
Auto Expo 2025: Sarla Aviation Unveils India's First Flying Electric Taxi | WATCH
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH
05:53
Now Playing
The Drive EP16: Top 4 electric motorcycles to buy in India in 2023 - WATCH

Tech

Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
01:04
Now Playing
Artificial Rain Attempt Fails In Jaipur’s Ramgarh Dam
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
03:02
Now Playing
Japan’s E10 Bullet Trains Coming to India! Big Boost for Mumbai-Ahmedabad Project
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Now Playing
No More Robot Dogs! Kawasaki Unveils Hydrogen-Powered Robo-Horse You Can Ride
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users
Now Playing
Are Apps Like Signal Truly Safe? NSA Issues THIS Urgent Warning to iPhone and Android Users

Lifestyle

World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
01:17
Now Playing
World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
10:01
Now Playing
Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
01:48
Now Playing
World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

Other Videos

Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Panguni Car Festival Shines at Srirangam’s Ranganatha Swamy Temple | Asianet Newsable
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Now Playing
Saffron Under Siege? Kolkata Incident Sparks Online Outrage | VIRAL Video
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
Now Playing
Delhi LG VK Saxena and CM Rekha Gupta Inspect Supplementary Drain at Wazirabad
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?
Now Playing
RCB vs DC Tonight: Can Delhi Stay Unbeaten or Will Bengaluru Bounce Back?