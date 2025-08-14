Sharib Hashmi & Arnab Chatterjee on Table For Two: Family Man 3 to Murderbaad | Trailer

In this exclusive episode of Table for Two by Asianet News, host Shizaa Arshad Khan sits down with Sharib Hashmi and Arnab Chatterjee for a conversation packed with nostalgia, inspiration, and behind-the-scenes revelations. Sharib Hashmi shares heartfelt memories from working on "Jab Tak Hai Jaan", Yash Chopra’s final directorial masterpiece, and opens up about his close bond with Manoj Bajpayee — calling him a friend, philosopher, guide, big brother, and teacher. Arnab Chatterjee takes us inside the making of Murderbaad, revealing the emotional and financial hurdles of bringing the film to life, and the uncertainty they faced in completing it. And yes — we ask the question everyone’s been waiting for: What’s the latest on Family Man Season 3? 🎬 Highlights: Sharib Hashmi on working with Yash Chopra Arnab Chatterjee’s challenges directing & producing Murderbaad Family Man Season 3 update Sharib’s bond with Manoj Bajpayee The full episode premieres on 16 August, 7:30pm – set your reminder now🔔 Credits: Host: Shizaa Arshad Khan Direction & Production: Gouri Prabhakar Cinematography: PK Photography & Team HMU: Ankita Ingale Editors: Arjun Nair Editorial Head: Sunita Iyer 🔥 Don’t miss the full story! Subscribe now & stay tuned.