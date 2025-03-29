user
Salman Khan Says ‘Don’t Want Any Controversy’ Ahead of Upcoming Film Sikandar’s Release

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 29, 2025, 4:01 PM IST

Salman Khan is gearing up for the release of his highly anticipated film Sikandar, set to hit theaters on March 30, 2025. Ahead of the release, the superstar emphasized, 'Don’t want any controversy,' highlighting his focus on a smooth launch for the action-packed drama directed by A.R. Murugadoss. With advance bookings already exceeding Rs 12 crore, Sikandar is expected to make a significant impact at the box office.

