Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

In a meticulous 72-hour operation, Mumbai police tracked down the suspect in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case by analyzing footage from approximately 500 CCTV cameras. The key to identifying the suspect was the distinctive color and pattern of his shoes. After the attack, the suspect loitered in Bandra and Khar for over five hours, changing his appearance to evade detection. Despite these efforts, the consistent shoe pattern across various locations led the police to his hideout in Thane, where he was apprehended.