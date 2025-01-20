Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

First Published Jan 20, 2025, 4:10 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 20, 2025, 4:10 PM IST

In a meticulous 72-hour operation, Mumbai police tracked down the suspect in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case by analyzing footage from approximately 500 CCTV cameras. The key to identifying the suspect was the distinctive color and pattern of his shoes. After the attack, the suspect loitered in Bandra and Khar for over five hours, changing his appearance to evade detection. Despite these efforts, the consistent shoe pattern across various locations led the police to his hideout in Thane, where he was apprehended.

Recent Videos

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Lifts Trophy Defeating Nepal 54-36

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Men's Team Lifts Trophy Defeating Nepal 54-36

'Matter of Pride': Kho Kho World Cup CEO Vikram Dev Dogra As Indian Teams Emerge Victorious

'Matter of Pride': Kho Kho World Cup CEO Vikram Dev Dogra As Indian Teams Emerge Victorious

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as Indian Women Clinch Historic Trophy After Win Over Nepal

Video Top Stories

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral
Entertainment

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Lifts the Coveted Trophy, Beats Vivian DSena
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Winner: Karan Veer Mehra Lifts the Coveted Trophy, Beats Vivian DSena

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Rajat Dalal and Vivian Dsena Face-off to Arjan Vailly Re and Don's Track

Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo
Entertainment

Tripti Dimri's Cat Jerru Stays in DND Mode, Melts Fans on Instagram #PetVideo

BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!
Entertainment

BB 18 Grand Finale: Sher Khul Gaye Performance by Vivian, Karan and Avinash Set Stage on Fire!

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!
Entertainment

Bigg Boss 18 GRAND FINALE: Avinash, Eisha, Chum and Karan's Electrifying Dance Performance!

Must See

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral
Entertainment

Aaj ki Raat Fame Tamannaah Bhatia Joins Rasha Thadani's UYI AMMA Trend, Video Goes Viral

Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?
Entertainment

Saif Ali Khan Case: How Mumbai Police Used 500 CCTVs and Pair of Shoes to Crack it?

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins
World News

Emotional Reunion as 3 Israeli Hostages Return to Families as Ceasefire With Hamas Begins