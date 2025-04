The dating buzz around RJ Mahvash and cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal just got louder! Mahvash shared snaps from an IPL match, including a cozy selfie with Chahal. Her caption read, 'One for supporting your people through thick and thin… we are all here for you Yuzi Chahal.' Chahal’s heartfelt reply? 'You guys are my spine! Thank you for making me stand tall always.' Fans are now wondering — is this more than friendship?