Ranveer Allahbadia and Samay Raina BOOKED over CONTROVERSIAL Remarks on India’s Got Latent!

Heena Sharma  | Published: Feb 10, 2025, 5:00 PM IST

Popular YouTubers BeerBiceps (Ranveer Allahbadia), Rebel Kid (Apoorva Mukhija), and comedian Samay Raina have been booked for making inappropriate comments on their show India’s Got Latent. Allahbadia’s controversial 'would you rather' question about a sexual scenario involving parents sparked public outrage. The incident has sparked debates over the limits of comedy and free speech, with social media users and leaders criticizing the remarks.

