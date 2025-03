Ajay Devgn returns as the fearless IRS officer Amay Patnaik in Raid 2! The teaser promises a thrilling Hero vs Villain showdown, featuring Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, this sequel to the 2018 blockbuster Raid dives into a high-profile case with bigger stakes and intense action. Catch the teaser now and gear up for the release on May 1, 2025.