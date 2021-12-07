  • Facebook
    Puneeth Rajkumar asked us to remove the title 'power star' for Gandada Gudi: Director Amoghavarsha

    Dec 7, 2021, 8:36 PM IST

    One more larger than life quality of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar (Appu) has been revealed as his last project Gandada Gudi's director Amoghavarsha has said that the actor wanted the title 'Power Star' to be removed and present him as a normal human being.

    Speaking exclusively to Asianet Newsable, the director spoke about the project, the man behind the idea, about Appu's personality, and more. Here is a detailed interview.

