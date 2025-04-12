Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz

Priya Varrier, famed for her viral wink, has captivated audiences once again with her performance in the Ajith Kumar-starrer Good Bad Ugly, released on April 10. Her dance in the reimagined vintage song 'Thottu Thottu' has garnered widespread acclaim, with some comparing her screen presence to that of veteran actress Simran. Expressing gratitude, Priya shared a heartfelt note on Instagram, praising Ajith Kumar's humility and the camaraderie on set.